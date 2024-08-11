Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max at just Rs...; check how to grab this exciting offer

This iPhone features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, which boosts the screen’s refresh rate to 120Hz for smooth graphics.

If you’re looking for great discounts on the newest gadgets, check out sites like Flipkart, Amazon, and Croma. One standout deal is the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max with 512GB of storage, now available for just Rs 168,990 on Croma.com.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max specification

Display Type: Super Retina XDR OLED

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

Storage: 512GB

Operating System: iOS v17

RAM: 8 GB

Display Size: 6.7 inches

Front Camera: 12 MP

Resolution: 1290 x 2796 pixels

Price: Rs 168,990 on Croma

Croma Independence Sale

The iPhone 15 Pro Max offers seven pro lenses for great photography, including a 48MP main camera for high-quality photos and a 5x Telephoto lens for close-ups. It was originally priced at Rs 179,900, but with a discount of Rs 10,910, you can now get it for Rs 168,990.

Don’t miss out on this chance to grab one of the best smartphones at a great price!