Apple iPhone 15 Pro leaked image shows new design and USB-C port

Apple iPhone 15 Pro image with USB-C port has been leaked online, confirming that Cupertino based tech giant is finally bidding goodbye to its iconic ‘Lightning port’. In an image shared by MacRumors, show chassis of alleged Apple iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C port. Apple iPhone’s transition to USB-C port is long due and after new regulations from European Union and India, the tech giant is forced to accept the universal port. For those who are unaware, the EU has passed a new law that requires USB Type-C to be the single charger to reduce e-waste. As per the new law, Apple iPhone models launching in or after 2024 need to have a USB-C port and the leaked image of Apple iPhone 15 Pro suggest that the brand is making the transition this year only.

Apart from the USB-C port, the leaked Apple iPhone 15 Pro image also shows a deeper curve on the edges. The brushed metal on the device also hints that Apple is using titanium material instead of stainless steel. If reports are to be believed, the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series will also comprise of 4 models that will feature USB-C charging and major differences in terms of features when compared to the recently launched Apple iPhone 14 range. Leaked renders of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro also suggest the same. The devices are believed to get thinner bezels and bigger camera lenses.



Anyway, here’s an actual close up of the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro. No imagination or rendering required. https://t.co/vMyQPzeNws pic.twitter.com/LtF3se6MjL — Unknownz21 (@URedditor) February 16, 2023

According to older tweets by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, although all four models of iPhone 15 series will get USB-C charging, only the Pro models will support high-speed transfer. “My latest survey indicates all 2H23 new iPhones will abandon Lightning and change to USB-C, but only two high-end models (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) will support the wired high-speed transfer, and the two standard ones (15 & 15 15 Plus) still support USB 2.0 same as Lightning. I predict that 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. This spec upgrade means the wired transfer and video output user experience will significantly improve.” he wrote in his tweet.

Previously it was rumoured that Apple AirPods Pro 2 will feature a USB-C charging port, marking a beginning of a total transition by the tech giant, however that is not the case. For those who are unaware, Apple kept the ‌iPhone‌ with the Lightning port since 2012, and its other products including the Mac and iPad, have largely moved towards USB-C.