Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max leak reveals new details about display

Apple (Image: Reuters)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max are the talk of the town once again as new details about the upcoming flagship iPhone models have surfaced online. Since the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series, the attention of tipsters and leakers moved to Apple iPhone 15 models. Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen numerous reports revealing how the iPhone 15 models may look like and now front glass videos of Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max have been leaked online.

As per the new leaked videos shared by tipsters ShrimpApplePro and Unknownz21, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro max will have ultra-thin bezels around the display. When it comes to the standard Apple iPhone 15 models, no noticeable changes in terms of bezels are expected.

Just like previous years, Apple iPhone 15 series will most likely have four models - Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. All four models are expected to have slightly curved edges similar to the Apple iPhone 11 series. All four models will also feature Dynamic Island that the brand introduced with Apple iPhone 14 Pro models.

It was also reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.