Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro is now available at its lowest price since launch, thanks to a massive discount offered by Vijay Sales. The platform is giving a flat discount of Rs 30,410 on the premium smartphone, bringing its price down to Rs 1,04,490. This offer applies to the 128GB storage model of the iPhone 15 Pro and is available in both white and black variants, making it one of the most attractive deals on the market.

The best part? The flat discount comes with no hidden terms or conditions, making it a straightforward offer for those looking to buy a high-end iPhone at a competitive price. While Apple has reduced the prices of its 2024 models, this Vijay Sales deal remains unmatched.

Offers

Apart from the flat discount, Vijay Sales is offering extra savings through bank and exchange offers. Buyers can use these offers to further lower the price, making it a great time to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro. These added benefits make this deal stand out in the competitive market of Apple products.

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro

For those considering the newer iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro still holds its ground as a solid option. Priced Rs 15,410 lower than the iPhone 16 Pro, which starts at Rs 1,19,900, the iPhone 15 Pro delivers top-tier performance. While the iPhone 16 Pro offers upgrades like a better ultra-wide camera, a more powerful chip, and audio improvements, the iPhone 15 Pro remains a reliable choice.

Should you buy iPhone 15 Pro?

The iPhone 15 Pro continues to support Apple’s Intelligence features and will receive software updates for years to come. Its performance remains excellent, making it a great option for users who don’t necessarily need the latest upgrades in camera and audio.

This deal provides a rare chance to own a premium iPhone without overspending. For those who want the iPhone Pro experience at a lower cost, now is the perfect time to grab this deal.