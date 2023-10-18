Apple iPhone 15 Plus available at just Rs Rs 48,750 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off, check details

Apple iPhone 15 Plus’ camera is the biggest update in the new-gen Apple iPhone. The Apple iPhone 15 Plus gets a 48MP primary sensor like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus is receiving a tremendous response from the buyers since it was launched in India last month. The Plus model was revived by the company with the launch of Apple iPhone 14 Plus last year. The phone failed to get much attention from the buyers, however, that is not the case with Apple iPhone 15 Plus. Apple iPhone 15 Plus is getting much love from Apple fans and it is also being considered as an affordable alternative to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 15 Plus is a significant upgrade from last year with tons of new features. Although the Apple iPhone 15 Plus gets a new 48MP camera setup, USB-C port, new chipset, Dynamic Island and more, its price is the same as its predecessor Apple iPhone 14 Plus that was launched last year. The Apple iPhone 15 Plus with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 89,900 in India. However, Apple iPhone 15 Plus is currently available at just Rs 48,750 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus is listed at Rs 89,900 on Flipkart and buyers can get Rs 2000 off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 15 Plus down to Rs 87,900. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 39,150 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Further bringing down the price of Apple iPhone 15 Plus down to Rs 48,750. This means, with all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 15 Plus at Rs 48,750 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus looks similar to Apple iPhone 14 Plus at first glance however it is a lot different in terms of feel. The Apple iPhone 15 Plus edges are not as flat as its predecessor. The edges of the new iPhone are slightly curved which will make it easier to hold and carry. The design will also make it feel lighter. The Apple iPhone 15 Plus gets slim bezels and notchless design with the Dynamic Island. At the rear, the phone gets frosted glass and slightly larger camera lens. Another big noticeable change is the USB-C port at the bottom edge.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus’ camera is the biggest update in the new-gen Apple iPhone. The Apple iPhone 15 Plus gets a 48MP primary sensor like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The 48MP camera is supported with a 12MP secondary sensor.