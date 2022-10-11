Apple iPhone 15 launch date reportedly leaked by Apple Store employee

Representational Image

Only one month after the release of the Apple iPhone 14 series, talk of the iPhone 15 has already begun. The technology giant may start introducing exclusive features in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The release date for the 2023 iPhone series may currently have been leaked.

According to reports, Apple is instructing its employees at the Apple Milton Keynes store in England to refrain from taking vacation time during the upcoming fall and holiday seasons. The new iPhones are typically introduced and put on sale at this time.

According to a MacRumours report, store managers have informed the employees that they will not approve any leave requests made between September 15, 2023 and October 7, 2023, December 2, 2023, and the beginning of January 2024. The store expects "increased foot traffic" during this time.

Store managers claim that the instruction comes from "above the store" level, but the retail employees are not sure of exactly where the order originates from in Apple's corporate hierarchy. The instructions come beforehand "to make sure we are better equipped for next year" during "high velocity moments", the memo says.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst, asserted that Apple would widen the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models. The tech behemoth might start releasing the iPhone 15 Pro Max with exclusive features. In order to increase sales and profits, Kuo thinks the company will probably achieve this through a precise product segmentation strategy.