Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Karnataka withdraws general consent to CBI to probe cases in state amid MUDA case row

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple iPhone 15 available just for Rs 15650 , check how this deal works

Meet daughter of Hyderabad’s richest man, who runs Rs 8049 crore company, own properties worth Rs 80, she is...

Optimizing Cloud Infra: Rajendraprasad Chittimalla Drives Migration of Sterling File Gateway to Google Cloud Platform

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple iPhone 15 available just for Rs 15650 , check how this deal works

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple iPhone 15 available just for Rs 15650 , check how this deal works

7 best foods to pair with milk at night

7 best foods to pair with milk at night

10 stunning pics from space captured by NASA's Hubble

10 stunning pics from space captured by NASA's Hubble

8 most-anticipated Indian movies of 2024

8 most-anticipated Indian movies of 2024

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Meet top model-turned-actress, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, has net worth of Rs 4,600 crore

Meet top model-turned-actress, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, has net worth of Rs 4,600 crore

Arijit Singh schools security guard for misbehaving with female fan at his concert, says 'I wish...': Watch viral video

Arijit Singh schools security guard for misbehaving with female fan at his concert, says 'I wish...': Watch viral video

HomeTechnology

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple iPhone 15 available just for Rs 15650 , check how this deal works

The iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) is originally priced at Rs 79,600 on Amazon, but after a 12% discount, it drops to Rs 69,900

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 05:51 PM IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple iPhone 15 available just for Rs 15650 , check how this deal works
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amazon is currently promoting a deal on the Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black), offering it at a significantly reduced price of Rs 15,650. This offer includes a 12% discount, trade-in options, and extra savings for SBI credit cardholders. The iPhone 15 comes equipped with a 6.1-inch screen, the powerful A16 Bionic chip, a USB Type-C port, and a 48-megapixel camera.

Since its launch, the iPhone 15 has been readily available, often accompanied by deals and discounts. Amazon's current sale presents another opportunity for potential buyers to grab this model at an attractive price. With the launch of the iPhone 16, these discounts make the iPhone 15 even more enticing. Buyers should carefully check the terms of the deal to maximize their savings and enjoy Apple’s latest technology.

The iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) is originally priced at Rs 79,600 on Amazon, but after a 12% discount, it drops to Rs 69,900. Adding a trade-in offer can save up to Rs 48,750, potentially bringing the price down to Rs 21,150. Additionally, using an SBI credit card on EMI purchases can lead to further savings of up to Rs 5,500, making the final price Rs 15,650.

Key highlights of the iPhone 15 include its 6.1-inch display and a refreshed design with a Dynamic Island notch, which replaces the traditional notch from previous models. It comes in a variety of colors like pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. The 48-megapixel main camera enhances daylight, low-light, and portrait photography. The phone is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the previous model, and supports USB Type-C charging, a shift from the Lightning port. Apple claims the iPhone 15 offers "all-day battery life," with typical usage lasting over 9 hours.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rhythm Wagholikar Drops Pictures Of His Pre-Birthday Night With Friends – A Heartwarming Reunion Planned by Wife Anuja

Rhythm Wagholikar Drops Pictures Of His Pre-Birthday Night With Friends – A Heartwarming Reunion Planned by Wife Anuja

'Will kill you...': Mona Ghosh reveals Bipasha Basu's reaction to dubbing in Jism, Raaz; Rani Mukerji told her..

'Will kill you...': Mona Ghosh reveals Bipasha Basu's reaction to dubbing in Jism, Raaz; Rani Mukerji told her..

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

Mpox outbreak: 5 tips to prevent yourself from monkeypox virus

Mpox outbreak: 5 tips to prevent yourself from monkeypox virus

Sebi gives nod to Hyundai India's Rs 20,000 crore IPO, listing month is...

Sebi gives nod to Hyundai India's Rs 20,000 crore IPO, listing month is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: 60% discount on AC, 30% on Lenovo IdeaPad; check 5 best offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: 60% discount on AC, 30% on Lenovo IdeaPad; check 5 best offers

Jigra: From Alia Bhatt's kickass stunts to her sibling bond with Vedang Raina, best moments from trailer

Jigra: From Alia Bhatt's kickass stunts to her sibling bond with Vedang Raina, best moments from trailer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement