Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple iPhone 15 available just for Rs 15650 , check how this deal works

The iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) is originally priced at Rs 79,600 on Amazon, but after a 12% discount, it drops to Rs 69,900

Amazon is currently promoting a deal on the Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black), offering it at a significantly reduced price of Rs 15,650. This offer includes a 12% discount, trade-in options, and extra savings for SBI credit cardholders. The iPhone 15 comes equipped with a 6.1-inch screen, the powerful A16 Bionic chip, a USB Type-C port, and a 48-megapixel camera.

Since its launch, the iPhone 15 has been readily available, often accompanied by deals and discounts. Amazon's current sale presents another opportunity for potential buyers to grab this model at an attractive price. With the launch of the iPhone 16, these discounts make the iPhone 15 even more enticing. Buyers should carefully check the terms of the deal to maximize their savings and enjoy Apple’s latest technology.

The iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) is originally priced at Rs 79,600 on Amazon, but after a 12% discount, it drops to Rs 69,900. Adding a trade-in offer can save up to Rs 48,750, potentially bringing the price down to Rs 21,150. Additionally, using an SBI credit card on EMI purchases can lead to further savings of up to Rs 5,500, making the final price Rs 15,650.

Key highlights of the iPhone 15 include its 6.1-inch display and a refreshed design with a Dynamic Island notch, which replaces the traditional notch from previous models. It comes in a variety of colors like pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. The 48-megapixel main camera enhances daylight, low-light, and portrait photography. The phone is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the previous model, and supports USB Type-C charging, a shift from the Lightning port. Apple claims the iPhone 15 offers "all-day battery life," with typical usage lasting over 9 hours.