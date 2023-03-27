Search icon
Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro to get proximity sensor inside Dynamic Island

According to display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 15 Pro will not feature under-display Face ID because of technical issues.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

Apple

Apple will reportedly integrate the Proximity Sensor inside the "Dynamic Island" area (the pill and hole cutouts at the top of the display) in the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

According to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the proximity sensor on the "iPhone 15" series will be integrated inside the "Dynamic Island" area, instead of sitting below, as it does on the iPhone 14.

"While all iPhone 15 models adopt a similar Dynamic Island design as the iPhone 14 Pro, the difference lies in the placement of the proximity sensor," Kuo tweeted.

"In the iPhone 14 Pro, the proximity sensor is located under the display (outside the dynamic island). Conversely, in the iPhone 15 series, the proximity sensor is situated within the dynamic island, with almost no change to the Dynamic Island area," he added.

The proximity sensor detects when the user holds the phone up to their ear and shuts off the screen.

Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly not bring the under-display Face ID feature to an iPhone until 2025 or later.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 15 Pro will not feature under-display Face ID because of technical issues.

This feature will likely arrive at the earliest on the iPhone 17 Pro.

