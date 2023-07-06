Search icon
Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro likely to get new colour options

The iPhone 15's standard colour options, which are rumoured to include silver, space grey and gold, would be expanded by these new colours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro likely to get new colour options
Apple iPhone 15 Pro (Image: Apple Hub)

Apple iPhone 15 series will make its debut later this year and over the past few months have heard many rumours suggesting what we can expect from the upcoming models. Now as per a latest report by Gizmochina, Apple iPhone 15 Pro models will not only have a stronger titanium construction but new colour option as well.

The report suggests that Apple iPhone 15 Pro models will get a new red colour option that may be named ‘crimson’. It will likely be slightly lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro's deep purple colour. The company may also launch a new green colour for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

The iPhone 15's standard colour options, which are rumoured to include silver, space grey and gold, would be expanded by these new colours. The company has not yet officially announced the release date of the iPhone 15 series, but it is expected to launch in September this year, the report said.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the company would integrate the Proximity Sensor inside the "Dynamic Island" area (the pill and hole cutouts at the top of the display) in the iPhone 15 series.

The proximity sensor detects when the user holds the phone up to their ear and shuts off the screen. (with inputs from IANS)

