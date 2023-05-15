Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may get ‘Pro’ 48MP cameras, Tata Group likely to make iPhones in India

Apple iPhone 15 (Image: MacRumors)

Apple iPhone 15 launch is expected to take place in the month of September. The Apple iPhone 15 will be the base model in the company’s upcoming flagship series that is said to comprise of Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro as well. The Apple iPhone 14 turned out to be a disappointment for Apple fans as it didn’t have any major upgrades when compared to Apple iPhone 13 but it appears that it won’t be the case with Apple iPhone 15. The standard Apple iPhone 15 models are believed to get a range of ‘Pro’ features including the Dynamic Island and the USB-C port. Now, as per a latest report by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 15 models will also have upgraded cameras.

Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 15 Plus will have new 48MP camera lenses that will use a new three-stacked sensor that will enable the phone to capture more light, resulting in better image quality, Pu said in a research note obtained by MacRumors. He also suggests that Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 15 Plus may face production delays as the stacked sensor is likely facing yield issues.

Until now, the standard models in Apple iPhone lineups had 13MP cameras. To recall, the Cupertino based tech giant introduced a new 48MP camera setup last year with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The addition of new cameras will likely help the company to boost the sales of the standard iPhone models from the upcoming series.

The Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 15 Plus that will be sold in India will likely have a contribution from the Tata Group as well.