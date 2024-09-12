Twitter
This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

After Paralympics Gold win, Navdeep Singh’s net worth reaches Rs....

Meet man who sold his first venture for Rs 80000000, now runs Rs 42467 crore company as...

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 14 price dropped after iPhone 16 series launch; check details

These price reductions, further discounts are available through e-commerce platforms, making these deals even more attractive.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 04:43 PM IST

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 14 price dropped after iPhone 16 series launch; check details
Apple has announced major price cuts for its iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models in India, following the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series. The price reductions, which go up to Rs 10,000, make these older models more affordable, offering consumers attractive deals.

The iPhone 15 128GB model, previously priced at Rs 79,600, is now available for Rs 69,900, giving buyers a Rs 9,700 discount. Similarly, the iPhone 14 128GB variant, which earlier sold for Rs 69,600, is now priced at Rs 59,900. Both models have seen similar price cuts across their higher storage versions as well. For instance, the iPhone 14 256GB model now costs Rs 69,900, down from Rs 79,600, while the 512GB variant is available at Rs 89,900, reduced from Rs 99,600. The iPhone 15 Plus models have also received discounts, with the 128GB version now priced at Rs 79,900, down from Rs 89,600, and the 512GB version at Rs 1,09,900, previously priced at Rs 1,19,600.

The price cuts come after Apple already made a 3-4% reduction in July, following the Indian government’s decision to lower taxes on consumer electronics in its 2024 Budget. This move by the government was aimed at making high-end electronic devices more affordable for Indian buyers.

In addition to these price reductions, further discounts are available through e-commerce platforms, making these deals even more attractive.

iPhone 16 launch

Apple recently launched the iPhone 16 series, which features cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The launch of this new series has not only excited tech enthusiasts but also contributed to the price drops for the previous models. Now is an ideal time to consider purchasing the iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 at these reduced prices.

 

 

 

