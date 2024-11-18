This pricing strategy positions the iPhone 15 as not only a premium device but also an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers seeking high-quality smartphones

During Amazon’s latest sale, the company launched an enticing deal on the iPhone 15, slashing its price by Rs 16,000 and bringing the price down to Rs 63,900. Priced originally at Rs 79,900 at launch, this iPhone 15 is one of the most attractive options in Apple's current range, with so many of the same features as the iPhone 16 flagship.

The iPhone 15 comes with a 48MP camera system that includes a primary sensor that is the same as the iPhone 14 Pro model, plus a 12MP secondary sensor. It also brings in a USB-C port, a significant departure from design and functionality. It has a slim design with slightly curved edges to improve grip and a notchless display with Apple’s Dynamic Island technology.

In addition to the base discount, Amazon is also offering discounts through bank promotions. Customers using ICICI Bank or Kotak Bank credit cards will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000, making the effective price Rs 59,900. Also, those who want to trade in their old smartphones can take advantage of an exchange offer, which will offer a discount of up to Rs 25,700. In other words, if you are a savvy buyer, the iPhone 15 could be yours for as little as Rs 38,200 after all discounts and offers.

By offering the iPhone 15 at this pricing, the iPhone 15 is not only a premium phone but also a great value for budget-conscious buyers looking for a high-quality smartphone. The iPhone 15 remains a strong contender in the smartphone market, thanks to its advanced features and competitive pricing.

If you’re on the hunt for cutting-edge camera capabilities or just want to keep up with the latest in smartphone technology, now is the perfect time to pick up the iPhone 15 on Amazon’s sale.