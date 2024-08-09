Twitter
Apple iPhone 15 gets massive discount, Flipkart offers Apple device under Rs...

The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch display and comes in five colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 06:34 PM IST

Apple iPhone 15 gets massive discount, Flipkart offers Apple device under Rs...
Apple is getting ready to launch its iPhone 16 series next month, which will come with major new features, including Apple Intelligence. Ahead of the iPhone 16 series launch, Flipkart is offering big discounts. The sale started on August 6, and customers using ICICI Bank, BoB Card, or Yes Bank credit cards or EMI can get an extra 10% off.

iPhone 15 Discount on Flipkart's Sale

The iPhone 15, which launched in India last September, is currently priced at Rs 79,600 on Apple’s official website. However, Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 12,401 on the base model, bringing the price down to Rs 65,499. Additionally, buyers can get an extra Rs 1,000 off on UPI transactions, reducing the final price to Rs 64,499.

iPhone 15 Specifications

The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch display and comes in five colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. The design is similar to previous models but now features a Dynamic Island notch, first seen in the iPhone 14 Pro models. It is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the A15 chip used in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

The camera has also been improved, now featuring a 48-megapixel main sensor, a big jump from the 12-megapixel camera in the iPhone 14. This promises better photos in low light and sharper portrait shots. Apple also claims the iPhone 15 offers "all-day battery life."

