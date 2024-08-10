Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 31105 on Amazon, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 15 is available at a lower price than Apple iPhone 14 in the current Amazon sale.

Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at a lower price than Apple iPhone 14 on Amazon. At the time of launch, Apple iPhone 15 with 128GB storage was priced at Rs 79,900 in India.

The prices have decreased as Apple prepares for the iPhone 16 launch. Although the launch date is anticipated to be September 10, Apple has yet to confirm it officially.

The iPhone 15 (128 GB, Blue) is a attractive option for those interested in purchasing this model.

The lowered price of the iPhone 15 is an attractive option because of its improved performance, increased camera capabilities, and newest features.

Currently, Amazon is selling the Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB, Blue) for Rs 79,600. After an 11% reduction, the cost comes down to Rs 70,900. Furthermore, you can reduce the effective price to Rs 34650 by trading your existing, in-good-condition iPhone 14 for up to Rs 36250. Additionally, customers with ICICI Bank credit cards that use Amazon Pay can receive a further discount of up to Rs 3545, bringing the total cost down to Rs 31, 105.

Although the Apple iPhone 15 gets a new 48MP camera setup, USB-C port, new chipset, Dynamic Island and more, its price is the same as its predecessor Apple iPhone 14 which was launched last year. The primary improvement in the new Apple iPhone model is the camera. Similar to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, the Apple iPhone 15 has a 48MP main sensor. A 12MP secondary sensor is included with the 48MP camera.