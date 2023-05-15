Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 15 Plus with better camera, USB-C port likely to be made by Tata Group

Tata Group to make new Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 15 Plus will be manufactured by Tata Group in India. The Apple iPhone 15 series will make its debut in September this year and a few percent of the standard models in the lineup will be made by the Tata Group as it has acquired Wistron's Indian production line. For those who are unaware, Wistron is among the key companies that make iPhones in India. Tata Group was in talks with Wistron for acquisition in India for quite a while now. As per a fresh report by TrendForce, the Tata Group will soon become the fourth company to manufacture iPhones for Apple after Foxconn, Pegatron, and Luxshare.

India is believed to be the next China for Apple. After being in India for around 25 years, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to move most of its production from China to India. The Apple iPhone models are rapidly gaining popularity in the Indian market and the opening of official retail stores along with local production, lesser taxes and wider reach will likely help the company to grow exponentially.

The standard Apple iPhone 15 models will be a major upgrade from the standard Apple iPhone 14 phones. The Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to feature Dynamic Island, 48MP camera, USB-C port, new colour options along with a faster chip. Features such as a telephoto lens or LiDAR for optical zoom may only be available in the Pro models.