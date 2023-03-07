Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour option likely to launch on Holi, here’s what we know

Apple will likely announce the launch of Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour over a press release on Holi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 08:51 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour option likely to launch on Holi, here’s what we know
Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour. (Image: MacRumors)
Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour option will launch super soon, a new tweet from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests. Last week, there were several rumours suggesting that Apple is planning to launch a new colour option for standard Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus. Now, a latest tweet by Mark Gurman suggests that the launch of a new yellow colour iPhone model is ‘imminent’. Gurman believes that the company will launch the new colour of Apple iPhone 14 almost a year after the launch of green colour Apple iPhone 13. “Nearly a year to the day after the announcement of the green iPhone 13, a new iPhone 14 color is indeed imminent.” tweet from Mark Gurman reads.
 
A report by MacRumors suggests that Apple is planning a product briefing for the new yellow iPhone on (March 7) ahead of launch on March 8, which is the same date when Apple launched the green coloured Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 13 mini. At that time, the company also launched the Apple iPhone 13 Pro in Alpine Green colour option. To recall, Apple also launched a purple colour option for Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 12 mini in April 2021.
 
Apple will likely announce the launch of Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour over a press release on Holi. The new Apple iPhone 14 will be the same as the one launched late last year apart from the colour. The new colour option will help the company to boost the sales of Apple iPhone 4 which failed to register a good initial response due to its similarities with Apple iPhone 13.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
Inside pics of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's luxurious Mumbai bungalow Nawab, now at the centre of a property dispute
5 times Bigg Boss host Salman Khan shared heartwarming moments with family of contestants
In pics: Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma gives fashion goals in purple dress
Republic day 2023: From Mission Majnu to Border, watch top 8 patriotic films on OTT platforms
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Holi 2023: Delhi Metro services to begin at this time on March 8, check DMRC advisory
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.