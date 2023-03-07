Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour option likely to launch on Holi, here’s what we know

Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour. (Image: MacRumors)

Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour option will launch super soon, a new tweet from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests. Last week, there were several rumours suggesting that Apple is planning to launch a new colour option for standard Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus. Now, a latest tweet by Mark Gurman suggests that the launch of a new yellow colour iPhone model is ‘imminent’. Gurman believes that the company will launch the new colour of Apple iPhone 14 almost a year after the launch of green colour Apple iPhone 13. “Nearly a year to the day after the announcement of the green iPhone 13, a new iPhone 14 color is indeed imminent.” tweet from Mark Gurman reads.

A report by MacRumors suggests that Apple is planning a product briefing for the new yellow iPhone on (March 7) ahead of launch on March 8, which is the same date when Apple launched the green coloured Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 13 mini. At that time, the company also launched the Apple iPhone 13 Pro in Alpine Green colour option. To recall, Apple also launched a purple colour option for Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 12 mini in April 2021.

Apple will likely announce the launch of Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour over a press release on Holi. The new Apple iPhone 14 will be the same as the one launched late last year apart from the colour. The new colour option will help the company to boost the sales of Apple iPhone 4 which failed to register a good initial response due to its similarities with Apple iPhone 13.