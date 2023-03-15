Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour option goes on sale in India, available at Rs 51,999 in Flipkart sale

Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour

Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour option was recently launched by the tech giant on March 7 and now the new colour option of the flagship Apple iPhone is available for purchase in India in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. The company has introduced a new yellow colour variant of the new Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus. After the addition of yellow colour, the standard Apple iPhone 14 models are now available in 6 colour options - Yellow, Starlight, Purple, Midnight, Blue and Red. Over the last couple of years, Apple has been introducing a new colour option of its flagship smartphone a few months after the debut. Last year it introduced a green colour option for Apple iPhone 13 models and this year it is yellow colour for Apple iPhone 14 models. When it comes to price, the launch price of yellow colour Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus is same as the other colour options, however in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, you can get the new Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour option in just Rs 51,999.

Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour is selling for Rs 79,900 on company’s official website but in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 51,999 after Rs 27,901 discount. The new yellow colour Apple iPhone 14 is currently retailing for Rs 72,999 in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale after Rs 6,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on American Express credit card EMI transactions during the Big Saving Days Sale. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 71,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour at just Rs 51,999 in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Apple iPhone 14 yellow colour option has the similar specs as other models. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.