Apple iPhone 14 series tipped to get massive front camera upgrade

Apple is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone models, iPhone 14 series later this year. Rumours and leaks around the Apple iPhone 14 series have been in circulation for quite some time and have revealed what we can expect from the upcoming smartphones. Now, a latest report by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the new smartphone will be getting major front camera improvements.

Kuo believes that Apple iPhone 14’s front camera will come with auto-focus support which will significantly improve the selfie and video performance. Currently all iPhone models come with fixed-focus.

When it comes to hardware, Kuo suggests that the company will also replace the 5P lens at the front with a 6P lens. For those who are unaware, the 6P setup features six layers of lens to drop the distortion of light. Using a 6P lens will help the Apple iPhone 14 to capture sharper and brighter images and videos.

Just like previous years, Apple is rumoured to launch four smartphones under its flagship lineup - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models of the iPhone 14 series will reportedly ditch the notch for a pill shaped + punch hole camera.

Apart from this, the smartphones are said to feature larger camera bumps to accommodate new 48MP sensors. The Apple iPhone 14 series will take the full advantage of the new features that the company will introduce with iOS 16. Few of these features were demonstrated by the tech giant at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 (WWDC 2022).