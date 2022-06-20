Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 series tipped to feature OLED displays from Samsung, LG

Apple is rumoured to launch four smartphone under Apple iPhone 14 series - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 09:12 AM IST

Apple is expected to launch the Apple iPhone 14 series later this year and although the company does not reveal any detail about its upcoming products, its suppliers and tipsters often leak what users can expect. The latest report suggests that the Apple iPhone 14 series will feature the latest LTPS and LTPO OLEDs manufactured by BOE, Samsung and LG Display. As per a latest report by market research agency Omdia, Samsung will be the biggest supplier of OLED display for Apple in 2022 as it will provide display panels for Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro models.

The report further mentions that LG Display will be supplying OLED displays for the vanilla iPhone 13, iPhone 14 along with iPhone 14 Pro Max. Meanwhile Chinese display manufacturer BOE is said to supply OLEDs for vanilla iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 this year.

According to the report, the ‘non-Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 14 series will sport LTPS OLED panels hinting that the smartphones may get battery refresh rates in comparison to previous generation. When it comes to design, the iPhone 14 and iPhone Max are rumoured to have similar notch as the iPhone 13 series.

On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to get LTPO OLED panels as seen on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This year Apple is expected to ditch the notch in Pro models for a ‘pill shaped + punchole’ cutout that will house the selfie camera and Face ID module. The displays are also rumoured to feature a better refresh rate to support always-on display.

Recently unveiled iOS 16 reportedly comes with hidden flags that engineers at Apple can use to test the always-on display feature, even on non-capable devices. This means that the company can try the always-on display on iPhone 13 Pro models ahead of Apple iPhone 14 series launch.

This is not the first time reports about always-on display in the iPhone 14 series have surfaced online. Last month, known display analyst Ross Young also suggested that the ‘Pro’ models in the iPhone 14 series may have better screen refresh rate to help the devices get an always-on display.

The analyst believed that the tech giant may be able to drop down the minimum refresh rate in the Pro models to 1Hz that will help when the smartphones are inactive or while viewing static images.

