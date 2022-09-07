Search icon
Apple iPhone 14 series launch: iPhone 14 Pro tipped to get better battery life but may miss out on THIS

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 14 series that includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max (Plus), iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is currently a hot topic among tech enthusiasts as fresh rumours about the new iPhone have flooded the internet as we are just a few hours away from the much-awaited Apple event. Apple’s Far Out September 7 event will begin at 10:30pm IST and at the event, Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 14 series that includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max (Plus), iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Till now we have seen numerous reports revealing key details about the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models and now Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shared fresh information about the smartphones. As per Gurman, Apple iPhone 14 Pro will have a bigger battery capacity.

Gurman believes that Apple iPhone 14 Pro models will have larger batteries as compared to its predecessors. Apart from this, Gurman also claims that with Apple iPhone 14 Pro, the company will start to phase out physical SIM card slots. As per Gurman, Apple may ditch the SIM card slot in Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max to puch eSIM technology.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models will also be the first notchless iPhones. As per the reports, iPhone 14 Pro will have a new ‘pill shaped + punch hole’ cutout at the front that will house a selfie camera, Face ID, privacy indicators and a couple of other sensors. The ‘Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 14 series are also believed to get 48MP rear cameras with bigger lens, 30W fast charging and a new A16 Bionic chip.

Reports suggest that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro will be more expensive than its predecessor. Although Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming devices, its supplier and tipsters often accurately predict what the tech giant is up to.

