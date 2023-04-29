Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan will leave you in shock, costs more than an SUV in India

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most expensive Apple iPhone model in the brand’s portfolio. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1TB storage is the top of the line variant of the flagship Apple iPhone 14 series that made its debut last year. Although Apple kept the prices of most new models similar to their predecessors in many countries, a few nations have gone through major economic crises due to which there have been major fluctuations in the prices of Apple iPhone. One such country is Pakistan where a new Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is more expensive than an SUV in India. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,39,900 and the top of the line model is available at Rs 1,89,900. The prices can be reduced with bank discounts and exchange offers. However the cost of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will leave you in shock. A new Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB variant in Pakistan is priced at Rs 7.21 lakh.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is the first ‘notchless’ iPhone that features a Dynamic Island. Although it looks quite similar to its predecessor Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. It has several new features worth noticing. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max priced at Rs 7.21 lakh in Pakistan is way more expensive than a Renault Kiger 5-seater SUV which is priced at Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. This means that a decent SUV in India is almost Rs 70,000 cheaper than a flagship Apple iPhone in Pakistan.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is also the first model that is powered by a A16 Bionic Chip and features a 48MP rear camera. Apple offers the iPhone 14 Pro Max in four colour options - Deep Purple, Gold, Silver and Space Black.