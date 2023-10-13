Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 Plus cheaper than iPhone 13 on Flipkart, available at Rs 23,849 after Rs 42,150 off

'Today India doesn't ask for help, but offers it': Union Minister Anurag Thakur on 'Operation Ajay'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki postponed to avoid clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Makers release statement

Meezan Jafri shares why he chose to do ensemble film Yaariyan 2: 'It's a challenge to visibly stand out...' | Exclusive

Paresh Rawal says he is ‘scared, nervous’ about Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To The Jungle, explains ‘darr lagta hai kyunki…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 Plus cheaper than iPhone 13 on Flipkart, available at Rs 23,849 after Rs 42,150 off

'Today India doesn't ask for help, but offers it': Union Minister Anurag Thakur on 'Operation Ajay'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki postponed to avoid clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Makers release statement

6 causes of vitamin B-12 deficiency

World Egg Day 2023: 7 amazing benefits of egg

8 Health benefits of dry dates (Chaura)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Israel Gaza War: Israel goes all offensive against Gaza, stops to provide all aids to the Gazans

World Cup 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq reveals on-field chat with Virat Kohli | IND vs AFG highlights

World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock show-cases class, hits second hundred of world cup 2023 | AUS vs SA

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki postponed to avoid clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Makers release statement

Paresh Rawal says he is ‘scared, nervous’ about Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To The Jungle, explains ‘darr lagta hai kyunki…’

Taapsee Pannu calls ‘content is king’ myth, questions star system in Bollywood: ‘There’s so much hypocrisy...’

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 14 Plus cheaper than iPhone 13 on Flipkart, available at Rs 23,849 after Rs 42,150 off

Apple iPhone 14 Plus was sidelined by the buyers last year after it made its debut as the replacement of the mini model in the iPhone series. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus sports similar features as the Apple iPhone 14 but with a bigger display and a better battery.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 03:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is getting attention of the buyers after the Apple iPhone 15 received a tremendous response in the initial days. Apple iPhone 14 Plus failed to create much buzz last year after it marked the revival of the ‘Plus’ iPhone models but in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, it is drawing great sales. Apple iPhone 14 Plus is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the base model and after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 Plus, the company slashed the price of the phone by Rs 10,000. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus price in India now starts at Rs 79,900. Currently, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available at just Rs 23,849 in Flipkart sale after Rs 42,150 off.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is listed at Rs 65,999 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 13,901 off, In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1000 off on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Citi Bank credit card transactions. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 14 Plus down to Rs 64,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 41,150 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs 23,849 in Flipkart sale after Rs 42,150 off.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus was sidelined by the buyers last year after it made its debut as the replacement of the mini model in the iPhone series. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus sports similar features as the Apple iPhone 14 but with a bigger display and a better battery.

The iPhone 14 Plus is available in five colour options - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Red. It features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone is powered by an improved A15 Bionic chip as seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. When it comes to cameras, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is 5G capable and Apple claims that the smartphone can last up to 26 hours on a single charge.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Verified: Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano EV launching soon? Here’s the truth behind viral post

This ex-cricketer is Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, trained RCB star when he was 10; now runs Delhi’s top academy

'Shook hands, and Virat said...': Naveen-ul-Haq reveals on-field chat with Virat Kohli in IND vs AFG WC game

Meet Indian woman who got married in French royal palace, heiress to Rs 1,38,000 crore business empire, her father is...

Sultan Of Delhi review: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma’s Jai-Veeru bond saves Milan Luthria’s mediocre gangster drama

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE