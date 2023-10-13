Apple iPhone 14 Plus cheaper than iPhone 13 on Flipkart, available at Rs 23,849 after Rs 42,150 off

Apple iPhone 14 Plus was sidelined by the buyers last year after it made its debut as the replacement of the mini model in the iPhone series. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus sports similar features as the Apple iPhone 14 but with a bigger display and a better battery.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is getting attention of the buyers after the Apple iPhone 15 received a tremendous response in the initial days. Apple iPhone 14 Plus failed to create much buzz last year after it marked the revival of the ‘Plus’ iPhone models but in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, it is drawing great sales. Apple iPhone 14 Plus is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the base model and after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 Plus, the company slashed the price of the phone by Rs 10,000. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus price in India now starts at Rs 79,900. Currently, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available at just Rs 23,849 in Flipkart sale after Rs 42,150 off.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is listed at Rs 65,999 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 13,901 off, In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1000 off on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Citi Bank credit card transactions. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 14 Plus down to Rs 64,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 41,150 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs 23,849 in Flipkart sale after Rs 42,150 off.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus was sidelined by the buyers last year after it made its debut as the replacement of the mini model in the iPhone series. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus sports similar features as the Apple iPhone 14 but with a bigger display and a better battery.

The iPhone 14 Plus is available in five colour options - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Red. It features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone is powered by an improved A15 Bionic chip as seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. When it comes to cameras, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is 5G capable and Apple claims that the smartphone can last up to 26 hours on a single charge.