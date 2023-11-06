Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 20,400 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off, check details

Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 but you can get the iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs 20,400 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is receiving a phenomenal response from buyers in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale as it is available at the lowest price ever. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available in five colour options - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Red. It features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone is powered by an improved A15 Bionic chip as seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. When it comes to cameras, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is 5G capable and Apple claims that the smartphone can last up to 26 hours on a single charge. Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 but you can get the iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs 20,400 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is listed at Rs 63,999 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 15,901 off, In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1500 instant discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 14 Plus down to Rs 62,499. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 42,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs 20,400 in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus was sidelined by the buyers last year after it made its debut as the replacement of the mini model in the iPhone series. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus sports similar features as the Apple iPhone 14 but with a bigger display and a better battery. Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the base model and after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 Plus, the company slashed the price of the phone by Rs 10,000.