Apple iPhone 14 now costs Rs 3.17 lakh in Pakistan, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max top model price is…

Apple iPhone 14 is the current flagship smartphone from the Cupertino based tech giant. Launched last year along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Apple iPhone 14 was priced at Rs 79,900 in India at the time of launch. The price of Apple iPhone models depends on the country that it is sold in. For example the price of Apple iPhone 14 in the US is just $799 which converts to Rs 65,961 but due to numerous taxes the smartphone is sold at Rs 79,900 in India. Similarly, due to one of the worst economic crises in its history, the Apple iPhone 14 is currently priced at Rs 3,17,600 in Pakistan. The other two models of Apple iPhone 14 with 256GB storage and 512GB storage are now priced at Rs 3,46,000 and Rs 4,02,700 in Pakistan. For those who are unaware, 1 Indian rupees is currently equivalent to Rs 3.33 Pakistani rupees.

Not just Apple iPhone 14, the prices of Apple iPhone 14 Pro are also astronomical. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan starts at Rs 3,97,000. The most expensive Apple iPhone in Pakistan is the 1TB storage variant of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max which is priced at Rs 6,06,500.

The Apple iPhone 14 series was launched last year and it comprises four models - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The standard Apple iPhone 14 models are quite similar to the Apple iPhone 13 however, the company introduced major changes with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models that now gets a notcheless design, 48MP camera, A16 Bionic chip and better battery life.