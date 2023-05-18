Apple iPhone 14 is 'most disappointing' modern iPhone

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 is the base model in the current flagship iPhone lineup. Launched by the company last year, the Apple iPhone 14 has been rated as Apple’s biggest consumer disappointment in a decade. In a survey concluded by PerfectRec, it turned out that Apple iPhone 14 is the first iPhone model that got a poor rating as compared to its successor since the iPhone 5 that was launched in 2012. For the survey, PerfectRec used more than 669,000 user-generated reviews. The company has been doing such surveys for more than a decade. Although the report may disappoint hardcore Apple fans, the result of the survey is not a surprise. Since its launch, the Apple iPhone 14 recorded poor sales because it is almost identical to the Apple iPhone 13 which is available at much lower cost.

The Apple iPhone 14 gets a couple of minimal upgrades from Apple iPhone 13 that most won't be able to notice. Camera, design, display and most of the things that people actually care about are similar to the iPhone 13 and that is why buyers ditched the flagship for an older model. It is worth noting that the poor rating is not only limited to Apple iPhone 14, other models in Apple iPhone 14 series that includes Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max also recorded a downfall in ratings.

The key reason these iPhones received such a rating is that consumers expect a substantial upgrade from Apple and last year the brand failed to deliver that. Many may disagree with this as the iPhone 14 Pro models got a completely new camera setup along with Dynamic Island.