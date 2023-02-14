Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro model users should install latest iOS update right now, here's why

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro models users should instantly install the latest iOS 16.3.1 version which was rolled out by the tech giant recently. The new iOS 16.3.1 is quite a minor update that comes almost two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.3. The iOS 16.3.1 is an OTA (over the air) update and is available to all iPhone users who are eligible to run iOS 16 that was rolled out late last year. Although the Apple iOS 16.3.1 comes with a range of bug fixes and security updates for all the eligible Apple iPhone models, the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro models should install the update right away. Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models came with a crash detection feature that was sending false alerts to the authorities. As per Apple, the iOS 16.3 update comes with ‘Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.’

Although the company has not emphasized how the optimisation will help the iPhone models, it is likely that the update fixed the ongoing issue where Apple iPhone 14 series send false crash alerts during extreme moments at ski resorts or amusement parks. In the last couple of months, Apple iPhone models have sent out multiple false accidental reports from ski resorts which drain resources for actual emergencies.

How to install iOS 16.3.1 in Apple iPhone

iOS 16.3.1 can be installed in all iPhone models launched in 2017 or later. This means the iOS 16.3.1 is compatible with Apple iPhone 8 or later. The new iOS 16.3.1 will be available as an Over-the-air (OTA) update, which means that the new OS will be directly available on the iPhones. To know how to download and install iOS 16.3.1 on you Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps:

Open Settings app on your Apple iPhone. From the menu, tap on General. At the top of the page, tap Software Update. Once iOS 16.3.1 is available, you will be able to see it in the next page. If it is available, tap on the install option on that page only.

Once you tap the install button, iOS 16.3.1 will download and install on your Apple iPhone. Before downloading make sure you have backed up your data and your iPhone has adequate battery left.