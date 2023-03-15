Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow variant available with up to Rs 15,000 discount, know how you can avail offer

File Photo

Everyone dreams of buying an iPhone. However, due to its high cost, very few people are able to fulfill their dream. Recently, the latest iPhone has come into the limelight again, as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus of the 14 series has been introduced in several new colour variants. Let us tell you that in September 2022, Apple introduced the new iPhone in 5 colour variants, and now it has been launched in Yellow colour.

The new yellow model has been made available for pre-order from March 10 and will go on sale across retail stores on March 14. The price of the iPhone 14 Yellow variant is Rs 79,990 and the starting price of the iPhone 14 Plus Yellow variant is Rs 89,990.

The special thing is that the new iPhone variants are being made available at a very good deal. Redington, one of Apple's distributors, has made a big announcement. It has been said by the distributors that a discount of up to Rs 15,000 will be given on both these smartphones. Customers will get this discount by combining store discounts, bank offers, and exchange of old iPhone. The special thing is that customers can also get discounts on the new iPhone through Amazon and Flipkart.

All you need to know about iPhone 14

Apart from the new colour, no update has been given to the iPhone 14 model. Talking about the specifications, the iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, which comes with the A15 Bionic chipset.

On the other hand, users get a 6.7-inch display in the iPhone 14 Plus. For the protection of the display, ceramic shield glass is available. In iPhone 14 Plus, customers get three variants, in which 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, and 512GB 6GB RAM options are available.