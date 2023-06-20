Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPhone 14 feature causes chaos at festival, made emergency calls

According to Apple, when users' iPhone detects a severe car crash, it will display an alert and will automatically initiate an emergency phone call after 20 seconds, unless they cancel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

Apple iPhone 14 feature causes chaos at festival, made emergency calls
Apple iPhone 14

iPhone Crash Detection feature caused chaos on the first day of the Bonnaroo festival in the US on June 15 by placing multiple accidental 911 (emergency services number) calls.

Bonnaroo is a four-day music and art festival.

According to Manchester police, the calls were caused by a malfunction with iPhone's feature, which automatically alerts the police if the phone detects a crash, reports New York Post.

"Bonnaroo Guests: MPD (Manchester police department) has responded to multiple accidental 911 calls at Bonnaroo. It's likely that these calls are a result of 'Crash Detection Mode', a new feature on Apple iPhones. Please be mindful and consider deactivating this feature on your phone until Bonnaroo concludes," Manchester Police tweeted.

According to Apple, when users' iPhone detects a severe car crash, it will display an alert and will automatically initiate an emergency phone call after 20 seconds, unless they cancel.

The Bonnaroo organisers also used Twitter to spread the word, saying, "Let's work as a team to resolve this!"

They then demonstrated how to disable "Crash Detection Mode" in the iPhone settings.

"You can take action by going Settings>Emergency SOS and deactivating the 'crash' feature," the team tweeted.

However, no crashes were reported during the four-day music festival.

In January, false alarms by the iPhone Crash Detection feature caused problems in Japan, with fire departments near skiing areas getting more emergency call-outs than usual because of the automated calls.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Luxurious car collection to fashionable bags, expensive things owned by actress
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘We are not neutral. We are on the side of…’: PM Modi ahead of US state visit
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.