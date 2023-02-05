Now, Apple iPhone 14 available for sale under Rs 45,000, here’s how

File photo

The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, which started on February 3, is offering a major discount on Apple iPhone 14, which was released in 2022 with Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The starting price of Apple iPhone 14 is Rs 79,900 but it is now available on Flipkart for less than Rs 45000. It is to be noted that you can buy Apple iPhone 14 at Flipkart's Big Bachat Dhamaal for just Rs 44,999.

The Apple iPhone 14 comes equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a 12MP camera. Apple iPhone 14 comes loaded with a dual camera setup and has 12MP sensors on the back.

Apple iPhone 14 is selling for Rs 71,999 on Flipkart after a discount of Rs 7,901 and then the price comes down to Rs 67,999 as you will get an additional Rs 4,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card, and credit card EMI purchases.

Flipkart is giving as much as Rs 23000 for your previous smartphone which brings down the Apple iPhone 14 price to Rs 44,999.