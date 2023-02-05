Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Now, Apple iPhone 14 available for sale under Rs 45,000, here’s how

The starting price of Apple iPhone 14 is Rs 79,900 but it is now available on Flipkart for less than Rs 45000.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

Now, Apple iPhone 14 available for sale under Rs 45,000, here’s how
File photo

The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, which started on February 3, is offering a major discount on Apple iPhone 14, which was released in 2022 with Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The starting price of Apple iPhone 14 is Rs 79,900 but it is now available on Flipkart for less than Rs 45000. It is to be noted that you can buy Apple iPhone 14 at Flipkart's Big Bachat Dhamaal for just Rs 44,999.

The Apple iPhone 14 comes equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a 12MP camera. Apple iPhone 14 comes loaded with a dual camera setup and has 12MP sensors on the back.

Apple iPhone 14 is selling for Rs 71,999 on Flipkart after a discount of Rs 7,901 and then the price comes down to Rs 67,999 as you will get an additional Rs 4,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card, and credit card EMI purchases.

Flipkart is giving as much as Rs 23000 for your previous smartphone which brings down the Apple iPhone 14 price to Rs 44,999. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Five foods to avoid that increase the risk of cancer
IPL 2023: 5 youngest players in the mini-auction pool
Tomatoes: Nutrient-packed superfood with surprising health benefits
Akash Ambani, wife Shloka throw birthday bash for son Prithvi, high-profile celebs join in; See pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 596 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.