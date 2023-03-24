Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 36,999 on Flipkart after Rs 34,000 discount in Navratri

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 is one of the most trending smartphones in the country right now as the smartphone has been available with great deals on Flipkart in the last couple of months. The Apple iPhone 14 failed to create the buzz initially due to the similarities and price difference with Apple iPhone 13 but as the prices dropped, the Apple iPhone 14 sales recorded a surge. Although it has been only a few months since the launch of Apple iPhone 14, it is already available at a massive discount on Flipkart during Navratri. The Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at Rs 36,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 34,000 discount during Navratri.

The Apple iPhone 14 is the standard model in the flagship Apple iPhone 14 series that also consists of Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently retailing at Rs 70,999 on Flipkart after Rs 8,901 off. In addition to this, buyers are eligible to get Rs 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and credit card EMI transactions. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 30,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 36,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 34,000 discount.