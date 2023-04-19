Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 36,749 in the Flipkart sale as India gets first official Apple store

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 is available at an unbelievable price in the Flipkart sale as Apple opens its first official retail store in the country. Apple iPhone 14 has got a new home in India as the company’s CEO inaugurated Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18. Although the Apple iPhone 14 will be available with some bank discounts on the official store, buyers can get a better deal in the Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at just Rs 36,749 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 43,151 discount. The Apple iPhone 14 is the cheapest smartphone in the Apple iPhone 14 series that made its debut late last year. The series also comprises Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Launched late last year, the Apple iPhone 14 failed to get a good response from the buyers during initial sales due to its similarities with Apple iPhone 13, however the smartphone picked up well in the recent Flipkart sales.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at just Rs 36,749 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 43,151 off. The iPhone 14 is listed at Rs 69,999 with Rs 9,901 off from the official store price. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 4,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions. This brings the price of the phone down to Rs 65,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 29,250 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 36,749 on Flipkart after a Rs 43,151 discount.

The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.