Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 34,901 in Flipkart sale after Rs 34,901 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale that begins today (February 3). Apple iPhone 14 was launched late last year at a starting price of Rs 79,900 alongside Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although the Apple iPhone 14 is a part of flagship Apple iPhone 14 series, it did not receive a good response from the buyers as it is quite similar to its predecessor Apple iPhone 13. After the launch of Apple iPhone 14, there was a surge in sales of Apple iPhone 13 as both the smartphones offer almost similar features but there’s a huge price difference among the two. Both the iPhones share the same body, camera, OS and other features but there’s more than Rs 10,000 price gap among the two. Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official website however, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 44,999 in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale.

The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently retailing at Rs 71,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get a Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and credit card EMI transactions, reducing the price of the smartphone down to Rs 67,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 44,999. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 44,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 34,901 discount.