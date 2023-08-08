Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest price’ of Rs 6,749 in Flipkart sale, over Rs 73,000 discount

After the launch of Apple iPhone 15, the current flagship Apple iPhone 14 will get a significant price cut but still it won’t be as low as Rs 6,749.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 is available at lowest ever price in the Flipkart Big Saving Day sale that ends tomorrow (August 9). Apple iPhone 14 is currently the cheapest phone in Apple’s flagship series. The Apple iPhone 14 is available at just Rs 6,749 in the Flipkart sale after a massive Rs 73,151 discount. To recall, the Apple iPhone 14 was launched almost a year ago at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Soon Apple iPhone 14 will soon join the list of former flagships as the Apple iPhone 15 launch is just a few weeks away. Apple iPhone 14 is the vanilla phone in the company’s current flagship lineup that also consists of Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. After the launch of Apple iPhone 15, the current flagship Apple iPhone 14 will get a significant price cut but still it won’t be as low as Rs 6,749.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 68,999 with Rs 10,901 off from the official store price. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1250 off on ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions. This brings the price of the phone down to Rs 67,749. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 61,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 6,749 on Flipkart after a Rs 73,151 discount.

Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors. Apple iPhone 15 is expected to launch in early September this year. Just like previous years, the flagship Apple iPhone model was rumoured to debut with 3 other models on the second Tuesday of September.

