Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 44,999 in Flipkart sale ahead of Valentine’s Day, check details

Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year at a starting price of 79,900 alongside Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 is available at its lowest price ever in the Flipkart sale ahead of Valentine’s Day. Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year at a starting price of 79,900 alongside Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. It has only been a few months since the Apple iPhone 14 has been in the market and it is currently available at Rs 44,999 after Rs 34,901 off in the Flipkart sale ahead of Valentine’s Day. The Apple iPhone 14 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it as the device looks identical to its predecessor Apple iPhone 13. Both the iPhones have almost similar specifications as well. However, when it comes to pricing, there is a huge difference between Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 13 that’s why people were moving towards the older Apple iPhone model but with this Valentine’s Day deal, the Apple iPhone 14 will definitely see a surge in sales.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently retailing at Rs 65,999 on Flipkart after Rs 13,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get 10% off, up to Rs 1,000, on American Express, Bank of Baroda and IDFC First credit card transactions. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 44,999. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 44,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 34,901 discount.

The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.

