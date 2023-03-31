Search icon
Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 34,999 in Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale, check details

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 is available at an unbelievable price at the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale that begins today (March 31). At the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale, the ecommerce platform will offer deals on several products across numerous categories including Apple iPhones. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone 14 and you are on a budget, this may be the right time for you. In the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale, Apple iPhone 14 is available at just Rs 34,999 after Rs 44,901 discount. The Apple iPhone 14 is the standard model in the flagship Apple iPhone 14 series that also consists of Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. 

The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently retailing at Rs 68,999 on Flipkart after Rs 10,901 off. In addition to this, buyers are eligible to get Rs 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and credit card EMI transactions. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 30,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 34,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 44,901 discount.

