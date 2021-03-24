Good news for iPhone lovers: Apple to bring THIS interesting feature to iPhone 13

Apple's iPhone 13 is reportedly going to get a major display upgrade. The tech giant is expected to include LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) displays in the iPhone 13 lineup.

The LTPO display is meant to lower the power consumption while delivering a high refresh rate. This would mean a display with a variable 120Hz high refresh rate, and it would consume lesser power. According to the report from The Elec, the displays will be supplied by Samsung as a result of the conversion of OLED display panels into LTPO, the BGR India reported.

The iPhone 13 is also expected to feature camera upgrades. Apple iPhone 13 models expected to be launched later this year would "likely" feature a fingerprint scanner embedded under the display for authentication, in addition to Face ID.

Apple iPhone 13 may sport a bigger battery with a lightning connector and a laser rangefinder. iPhone 13 models would feature a smaller notch and the LiDAR scanner would remain limited to iPhone 13 Pro models this year, IANS reported. In addition, the upcoming iPhone 13 series would use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 5G modem. Built on a 5 nm process, the X60 packs higher power efficiency into a smaller footprint compared to the 7nm-based Snapdragon X55 modem used in iPhone 12 models.