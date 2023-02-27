Apple iPhone 13 steal deal: Get 128GB variant at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart after over Rs 30,000 discount

File Photo

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the most selling iPhone models to date and over the last few months, the former Apple flagship has received tremendous sales. In the Flipkart sale, the Apple iPhone 13 is one of the highest-selling smartphones and right ahead of Holi 2023, the smartphone is available at a huge discount in the Flipkart sale.

Today, you will be able to save a good Rs 30,000 on an Apple iPhone 13. Flipkart has announced a whopping discount and exchange on the hot-selling iPhone 13 which is priced at Rs 69,900. The 128 GB variant of the Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at a steal price of Rs 38,999 on Flipkart, including the offers.

The iPhone 13 is available at an 11% discount and is priced at Rs 61,999, however, the price can be further brought down by availing of the exchange offer. Customers can buy the Apple iPhone 13 at a discounted rate of Rs 38,999.

Upon exchange, customers can get a further price reduction of up to Rs 23,000. The reduction in price will hugely depend on the model of the phone you are exchanging and its working conditions.

If everything falls in place, the 128 GB variant of the Apple iPhone 13 can be bought from Flipkart at Rs 38,9999, with a more than Rs 30,000 discount.

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.