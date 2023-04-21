Search icon
Apple iPhone 13 mini available at just Rs 30,749 in Flipkart sale, last mini phone from Apple

Apple iPhone 13 mini sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and under the hood, it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Apple iPhone 13 mini is available at a massive discount and this may be the last opportunity to buy the smartphone at this price. The Apple iPhone 13 mini is the second and last mini model in Apple’s portfolio. The Apple iPhone 13 mini was the base model in the Apple iPhone 13 series that also comprises Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. The form factor failed to create the buzz that the company expected from it that’s why the mini model was missing the Apple iPhone 14 series, instead, the brand introduced a new Plus model. The Apple iPhone 13 mini is the last of its kind iPhone with a smaller screen size but similar features as the standard model. The Apple iPhone 13 Mini was launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900 but currently it is available at just Rs 30,749 in Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 13 mini sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and under the hood, it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. 

The Apple iPhone 13 mini is currently priced at Rs 61,999 on Flipkart after Rs 2,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 13 Mini down to Rs 59,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 29,250 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 Mini at just Rs 30,749 in the Flipkart sale.

