Apple iPhone 13 may arrive with larger image sensor, camera module

Apple's next-generation iPhone is to be launched a few months later. However, tech-savvies are trying hard to research what the upcoming device(s) has in the bucket for users.

As per a recent report by Mashable India, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini may not have LTPO OLED panels like the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but there will be more changes to keep in mind going forward.

Since Apple always upgrades the camera sensors for its new devices, this time again, the news isn't very surprising and the iPhone series is expected to come with better cameras and imaging features.

A recent case leak on Chinese social network Weibo was obtained by Mashable India which puts more confidence in the expectations. Several cases belonging to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini were leaked on Weibo, and shared by DuanRai on Twitter, showing massive differences between the iPhone 12's lens size.

The Weibo tipster suggested that Apple may use an equivalent iPhone 12 Pro Max sensor within the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. This will create an opportunity for the less expensive devices of the iPhone 13 lineup to support 'Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization'. Reportedly, this hardware addition is currently exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max but might not be for long.

iPhone 13 is expected to be powered by the yet-to-be-launched A15 bionic chip, which is an in-house chip of Apple. The company has upgraded it to the second-generation 5nm process of TSMC, but the microprocessor is likely to use the same 5 nm process. It will offer better battery backup and 5G performance.

For the pricing, Apple may launch the iPhone 13 mini at $699, iPhone 13 at $799, iPhone 13 Pro at $999, and iPhone 13 Pro Max at a starting price of $1,099.