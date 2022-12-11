Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 45,999 on Flipkart after Rs 19,000 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is now available at a discount on Flipkart, an e-commerce website. The online retailer offers a price cut to 64,999 for the smartphone's basic configuration with 128GB of internal storage. As a result, the price of the gadget will be reduced by 7%. The price of the phone has been reduced to Rs 47,499 thanks to various promotions.

Flipkart is offering a discount of up to 17,500 on iPhone 13 when you trade it in. It doesn't matter if you own an Android or an iPhone, you may take advantage of the trade-in deal. You should know that your previous phone's operational condition will determine the ultimate reduction.

In addition, Apple iPhone 13 owners may save money by using special bank promotions. Federal Bank debit cards get an immediate 10% discount on purchases of up to $1,500. For those who use their Axis Bank credit card on Flipkart, they may get a 5% cash rebate.

Flipkart offers no-cost EMIs from as 10,834 each month, making it a convenient choice for people who need it. Common EMI are also on hand.

Apple iPhone 13 - Features

The A15 Bionic chipset, which also drives the iPhone 14, is used in Apple's iPhone 13. The smartphone has a large battery and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The mobile device may be purchased with either 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage.

Product The Apple iPhone 13 is available in a variety of colours, including red, blue, green, pink, starlight white, and black. The front-facing camera on this device is 12 megapixels, making it ideal for taking high-quality selfies. There are two cameras located on the back of the device. The wide and ultra-wide sensors on the Apple iPhone 12 are both 12 megapixels.

The smartphone supports the following wireless standards: 5G, 4G VoLTE, 4G LTE, UMTS, GSM, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO, and Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone use Apple's iOS 15 operating system and is upgradeable to iOS 16. It has a sturdy build that can withstand being submerged in water or covered in dust without malfunctioning.