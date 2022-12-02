Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 45,200 on Flipkart after Rs 24,700 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 13 was launched by the company last year at a starting price of Rs 79,900.

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the ‘most-selling’ iPhones till date and since the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series, the phone has witnessed a jump in sales. For those who are unaware, the Apple iPhone 14 has almost identical design and features as the Apple iPhone 13, so it's a smart choice to invest money in an Apple iPhone 13 that is available at a much lower price. The device helped the Cupertino-based tech giant to become the leading the premium smartphone segment in India with around 40% market share, followed by Samsung and OnePlus. Apple iPhone 13 was launched by the company last year at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The company also launched the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 13 Mini along with the standard model. Although the Pro models have been discontinued by the brand, you can still get Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 45,200 on Flipkart.

Apple is selling iPhone 13 at Rs 69,900, however Flipkart is offering the smartphone at Rs 65,999 after Rs 3,901 discount. Flipkart is also offering 5% cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank card, in this case the amount of the discount is Rs 3,299, which brings down the price to Rs 62,700. The price of the smartphone can be further brought down as Flipkart is offering Rs 17,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means you can get an Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 45,200 on Flipkart after a Rs 24,700 discount. You should keep in mind that the price of the smartphone is for the 128GB variant.

Currently on Flipkart, Apple iPhone 13 is available in 6 colour options - Starlight, Pink, Moonlight, Red, Blue and Green. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and under the hood, it is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. When it comes to camera, the smartphone gets a dual 12MP camera at the rear and a 12MP camera at the front.