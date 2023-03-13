Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 38,999 in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale after Rs 30,901 discount

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale that ends on March 15. The Apple iPhone 13 is the standard model in the former Apple flagship lineup and it received tremendous response during last year’s Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The sales of the smartphone recorded a steep hike after the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series because of the similarities both the smartphones share. The Apple iPhone 13 offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget than the Apple iPhone 13 is a sound choice. Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart after Rs 30,901 discount. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively. However, the Apple iPhone 13 is currently at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart after Rs 30,901 off.

Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 59,999 in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale after Rs 9,901 odd, In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on American Express credit card EMI transaction during the Big Saving Days Sale. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 58,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 38,999 in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.