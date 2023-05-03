Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 28,999 after Rs 43,401 off in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, check details

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is available at lowest price ever in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale that begins today (May 3) for Flipkart Plus subscribers. The Flipkart Big Saving Days will end on May 10 and before that, you can get Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 28,999 after a massive price cut of Rs 43,401. Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 56,999 in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale after Rs 12,901 off, In addition to this, buyers can get 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs 1,250 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. This brings Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 55,749. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 29,250 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 28,999 in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively. However, the Apple iPhone 13 is currently at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart after Rs 43,401 off.

The Apple iPhone 13 offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget than the Apple iPhone 13 is a sound choice. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.