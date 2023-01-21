Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 28,900 on Flipkart after a Rs 33,099 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the most selling iPhone models globally. The Apple iPhone 13 is also quite popular in the Indian market and received great response from the buyers during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. After the launch of Apple iPhone 14, the former flagship Apple iPhone 13 recorded a surge in demand as the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 13 have almost similar specifications, however there is a huge gap among the two in terms of pricing. The Apple iPhone 13 is the part of Apple iPhone 13 series that was launched in 2021. The series also comprises Apple iPhone 13 Mini, Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 13 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and currently, Apple’s official store is selling the smartphone at Rs 69,900. But the Apple iPhone 13 is available at Rs 28,900 on Flipkart after a Rs 33,099 discount.

Apple iPhone 13 comes with a big 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Under the hood, it is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

Apple iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 61,999 which is Rs 7,901 less than the Apple store’s price. In addition, buyers can get 5% cashback when paying via Flipkart Axis Bank Card, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 58,990. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 30,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means with all the bank discounts and offers, Apple iPhone 13 is available at Rs 28,900 on Flipkart after a Rs 33,099 off.