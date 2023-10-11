Headlines

Meet sister of Mukesh Ambani’s bahu, fashionista kid of tycoon with over Rs 1800 crore net worth, her husband is…

Not Nokia or Samsung, this was the first mobile phone introduced in India, details here

Chairs fly as violent brawl erupts among kabaddi players at IIT Kanpur, video goes viral

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 26,399 in Flipkart sale after Rs 25,600 off, check details

'If I...': Sachin Tendulkar's confession to Virender Sehwag after failing to score 100 vs Pakistan at 2011 World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet sister of Mukesh Ambani’s bahu, fashionista kid of tycoon with over Rs 1800 crore net worth, her husband is…

Not Nokia or Samsung, this was the first mobile phone introduced in India, details here

Chairs fly as violent brawl erupts among kabaddi players at IIT Kanpur, video goes viral

5 most-awaited films of Amitabh Bachchan

Indian green vegetables you must include in daily diet

9 times Sushmita Sen inspired us with strong motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on reports of not promoting Dhak Dhak: 'I don't want it to have a mark of any toxicity'

After Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, this action star could join Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Report

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 26,399 in Flipkart sale after Rs 25,600 off, check details

Apple iPhone 13 offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget than the Apple iPhone 13 is a sound choice.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 08:26 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple iPhone 13 is currently the cheapest flagship from Apple that is available on official store. The Apple iPhone 13 has received a phenomenal response since its launch and in the last Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, it was the best seller. Launched in 2021, the Apple iPhone 13 was priced at Rs 79,900, however Apple slashed the price of iPhone 13 significantly after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series and it is now cheaper than ever. Apple store is selling the Apple iPhone 13 base model at Rs 59,900. However, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 at a much lower price. Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at just Rs 26,399 on Flipkart after Rs 25,600 off.

Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 51,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1000 off on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Citi Bank credit card transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 50,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 24,600 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 26,399 from Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 13 introduced the diagonal rear camera design which the company is still following and if you are planning to buy a premium flagship level device but you are on a budget, Apple iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the best choices. Apple iPhone 13 sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback. It offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget than the Apple iPhone 13 is a sound choice.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Rahul Gandhi remembers everything when...': Pralhad Joshi slams Congress for caste census resolution

Yamuna Authority's housing draw list to be released today, here's how you can check

Meet Harvard grad with wealth of Rs 3000 crore, who made debut in Hurun India Rich List; first from his sector

BAN vs ENG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs England match

Meet woman who lives in one of world’s largest private residences, palace where Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE