Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 26,399 in Flipkart sale after Rs 25,600 off, check details

Apple iPhone 13 offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget than the Apple iPhone 13 is a sound choice.

Apple iPhone 13 is currently the cheapest flagship from Apple that is available on official store. The Apple iPhone 13 has received a phenomenal response since its launch and in the last Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, it was the best seller. Launched in 2021, the Apple iPhone 13 was priced at Rs 79,900, however Apple slashed the price of iPhone 13 significantly after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series and it is now cheaper than ever. Apple store is selling the Apple iPhone 13 base model at Rs 59,900. However, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 at a much lower price. Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at just Rs 26,399 on Flipkart after Rs 25,600 off.

Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 51,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1000 off on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Citi Bank credit card transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 50,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 24,600 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 26,399 from Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 13 introduced the diagonal rear camera design which the company is still following and if you are planning to buy a premium flagship level device but you are on a budget, Apple iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the best choices. Apple iPhone 13 sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback. It offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget than the Apple iPhone 13 is a sound choice.