Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 21,399 on Flipkart after Rs Rs 48,501 discount, check details

Launched in 2021 along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900, the Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 21,399 in Flipkart sale after Rs 48,501 discount.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

Apple iPhone 13 has received great response from the buyers during the Flipkart sales and it is still one of the most value for money smartphones available in the market. It was the most selling smartphone in India in 2022 as per a report by Counterpoint Research. The Apple iPhone 13 introduced the diagonal rear camera design which the company is still following and if you are planning to buy a premium flagship level device but you are on a budget, Apple iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the best choices. Launched in 2021 along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900, the Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 21,399 in Flipkart sale after Rs 48,501 discount.

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback. It offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget than the Apple iPhone 13 is a sound choice.

Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 61,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7,901 off, In addition to this, buyers can get 2000 off On HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. This brings Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 59,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 38,600 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 21,399 from Flipkart sale.

