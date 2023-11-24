Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 17,999 on Amazon after Rs 41,901 off, cheaper than Flipkart sale

Headlines

Vicky Kaushal recalls when Katrina Kaif threatened to cancel wedding due to this reason: 'Shaadi rehne do agar...'

National Diabetes Month: Signs of high blood sugar level in women

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Workers to be rescued by this evening, asserts ONGC director

'He has a great game': Michael Vaughan names 50-year-old as 'Star of the Match' in ODI World Cup 2023 final

'Hardik and Dhoni did that...': Former cricketer draws astonishing parallels for Indian cricket sensation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vicky Kaushal recalls when Katrina Kaif threatened to cancel wedding due to this reason: 'Shaadi rehne do agar...'

National Diabetes Month: Signs of high blood sugar level in women

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Workers to be rescued by this evening, asserts ONGC director

7 animals that can live without their heads

Box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor's last five films

Foods to eat when feeling nauseated

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This IIT alumnus left high-paying MNC job for Bollywood, broke national record with Rs 2,000 crore blockbuster

Starfish movie review: Khushalii Kumar dives deep into ocean but can't find logic or plot in this incoherent mess

This superstar married co-star while still married to first wife, had kids outside marriage, his own daughter hated him

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 17,999 on Amazon after Rs 41,901 off, cheaper than Flipkart sale

Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and currently it is available at a reduced price of Rs 59,900 on Apple Store. However, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price of Rs 17,999.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the best selling iPhone models till date and it is available at a much lower price on Amazon when compared to the Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 13 is currently the cheapest former flagship available on Apple’s official website. Apple iPhone 13 introduced the diagonal rear camera design which the company is still following and if you are planning to buy a premium flagship level device but you are on a budget, Apple iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the best choices.  Apple iPhone 13 offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Apple iPhone 13 received a phenomenal response and although the sale is over, you can still get Apple iPhone 13 at a much lower price from Amazon. Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and currently it is available at a reduced price of Rs 59,900 on Apple Store. However, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price of Rs 17,999.

Apple iPhone 13 is currently listed at Rs 52,499 on Amazon after Rs 7,401 off from the official store price. Apart from this, Amazon is offering up to Rs 34,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 17,999 from Amazon. For context, Apple iPhone 14 can be bought at Rs 57,900 from Flipkart sale with all offers and discounts.

Apple iPhone 13 sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback. Apple iPhone 13 was the best seller at last year’s Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. With the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple has reduced the price of Apple iPhone 13 significantly and it is now cheaper than ever. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Give you hair a richness and shineness with these hair oils

Know Disha Parmar's secrets to postpartum weight loss, fitness plan

Meet India's first woman Supreme Court Judge Fathima Beevi, who passed away at 96

New shocking revelations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in 'cash-for-query' case, know details

Dunki or The Archies? Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan which movie is he more excited for, actor replies: 'I think we are...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE