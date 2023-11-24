Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 17,999 on Amazon after Rs 41,901 off, cheaper than Flipkart sale

Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and currently it is available at a reduced price of Rs 59,900 on Apple Store. However, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price of Rs 17,999.

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the best selling iPhone models till date and it is available at a much lower price on Amazon when compared to the Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 13 is currently the cheapest former flagship available on Apple’s official website. Apple iPhone 13 introduced the diagonal rear camera design which the company is still following and if you are planning to buy a premium flagship level device but you are on a budget, Apple iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the best choices. Apple iPhone 13 offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Apple iPhone 13 received a phenomenal response and although the sale is over, you can still get Apple iPhone 13 at a much lower price from Amazon. Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and currently it is available at a reduced price of Rs 59,900 on Apple Store. However, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price of Rs 17,999.

Apple iPhone 13 is currently listed at Rs 52,499 on Amazon after Rs 7,401 off from the official store price. Apart from this, Amazon is offering up to Rs 34,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 17,999 from Amazon. For context, Apple iPhone 14 can be bought at Rs 57,900 from Flipkart sale with all offers and discounts.

Apple iPhone 13 sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback. Apple iPhone 13 was the best seller at last year’s Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. With the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple has reduced the price of Apple iPhone 13 significantly and it is now cheaper than ever.