Apple iPhone 13 available at lowest price ever of Rs 4,999 after Rs 47,000 off in Flipkart sale, check details

Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and currently it is available at a reduced price of Rs 59,900 on Apple Store. However, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price of Rs 4,999 from Flipkart.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

Apple iPhone 13 introduced the diagonal rear camera design which the company is still following and if you are planning to buy a premium flagship level device but you are on a budget, Apple iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the best choices. Apple iPhone 13 offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget than the Apple iPhone 13 is available at lowest price ever in the Flipkart sale. Almost all the Diwali offers on smartphones are over but in the Flipkart Diwali Dhamaka Sale, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 4,999 after Rs 47,000 off. Apple iPhone 13 is now the cheapest flagship available on Apple official store. Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and currently it is available at a reduced price of Rs 59,900 on Apple Store. However, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price of Rs 4,999 from Flipkart. 

Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 51,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2000 off on HDFC Bank credit card transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 49,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 45,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 4,999 from Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 13 sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback. Apple iPhone 13 was the best seller at last year’s Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The Apple iPhone 13 is one of the most selling iPhone models till date and it has received a tremendous response in Flipkart sales. With the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple has reduced the price of Apple iPhone 13 significantly and it is now cheaper than ever. 

