Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 25,900 on Flipkart after Rs 36,099 off, check details

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 will be a two-year-old flagship soon but it can still compete with most of the premium smartphones available in the market. Many still consider the Apple iPhone 13 as the real flagship because of the lack of new features in the Apple iPhone 14. The Apple iPhone 13 introduced the diagonal rear camera design which the company is still following and if you are planning to buy a premium flagship level device but you are on a budget, Apple iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the best choices. Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at just Rs 25,900 on Flipkart after Rs 36,099 discount. To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively. However, the Apple iPhone 13 is currently at Rs 25,900 on Flipkart after Rs 36,099 off.

Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 61,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7,901 off, In addition to this, buyers can get 5% cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank card. This brings Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 58,900. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 33,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 25,900 from Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 13 offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget than the Apple iPhone 13 is a sound choice. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.