Apple iPhone 12 price cut announced on Flipkart: Check latest price, how to avail discount

iPhone 12

A fantastic price reduction for the iPhone 12 has been announced on Flipkart! Yes, you can purchase this high-end iPhone for a lot less money. A massive discount is currently being offered on an Apple iPhone 12 on the e-commerce site Flipkart. You can obtain a flat 18% discount off the item's original price by going to the Flipkart website. And don't worry about the hues! Because this offer is available for the iPhone 12 in all six available colours—Black, Blue, Green, Violet, Product Red, and White.



This offer is for you if you're looking for an iPhone at a reasonable price. Know how much it will cost you with discounts, bank incentives, and exchange bargains. View the complete iPhone 12 price reduction offer here.



Cheaper iPhone 12



Flipkart is back with another intriguing offer to enable you to get these high-end smartphones at a discount. The 64 GB storage model of the Apple iPhone 12 is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 53,999.

You will receive a flat discount of 18% as a result. In addition to this, you can receive club card discounts on the iPhone 12 to lower the price of the sale. For instance, SBI Mastercard Debit Card customers can immediately receive a 10% discount, and holders of Flipkart Axis Bank Cards can receive a 5% discount to further reduce prices.



The exchange agreement, though, is what makes it more.



How will an exchange deal lower the price of the iPhone 12?



As an exchange offer for an iPhone 12, Flipkart is giving a big discount of up to Rs. 17,000. That implies that you may easily purchase an iPhone 12 for less than Rs. 40,000. But does this truly work? To find out how much of a discount you will be entitled to, all you have to do is trade in your old smartphone and supply the brand name and model number. For instance, you will be able to receive a discount of Rs. 11.000 while exchanging an iPhone 11.



You should be aware, though, that Apple is getting ready to introduce its new iPhone 14 series in the upcoming weeks, complete with the newest technology. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, comes with an A14 Bionic chipset that is two years old.