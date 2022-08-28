Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Apple iPhone 12 price cut announced on Flipkart: Check latest price, how to avail discount

Purchase the iPhone 12 at a remarkably low cost! Learn about this Flipkart deal to get an iPhone 12 for only Rs. 40,000.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

Apple iPhone 12 price cut announced on Flipkart: Check latest price, how to avail discount
iPhone 12

A fantastic price reduction for the iPhone 12 has been announced on Flipkart! Yes, you can purchase this high-end iPhone for a lot less money. A massive discount is currently being offered on an Apple iPhone 12 on the e-commerce site Flipkart. You can obtain a flat 18% discount off the item's original price by going to the Flipkart website. And don't worry about the hues! Because this offer is available for the iPhone 12 in all six available colours—Black, Blue, Green, Violet, Product Red, and White.

This offer is for you if you're looking for an iPhone at a reasonable price. Know how much it will cost you with discounts, bank incentives, and exchange bargains. View the complete iPhone 12 price reduction offer here. 

Cheaper iPhone 12 

Flipkart is back with another intriguing offer to enable you to get these high-end smartphones at a discount. The 64 GB storage model of the Apple iPhone 12 is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 53,999. 

You will receive a flat discount of 18% as a result. In addition to this, you can receive club card discounts on the iPhone 12 to lower the price of the sale. For instance, SBI Mastercard Debit Card customers can immediately receive a 10% discount, and holders of Flipkart Axis Bank Cards can receive a 5% discount to further reduce prices.

The exchange agreement, though, is what makes it more. 

How will an exchange deal lower the price of the iPhone 12? 

As an exchange offer for an iPhone 12, Flipkart is giving a big discount of up to Rs. 17,000. That implies that you may easily purchase an iPhone 12 for less than Rs. 40,000. But does this truly work? To find out how much of a discount you will be entitled to, all you have to do is trade in your old smartphone and supply the brand name and model number. For instance, you will be able to receive a discount of Rs. 11.000 while exchanging an iPhone 11.

You should be aware, though, that Apple is getting ready to introduce its new iPhone 14 series in the upcoming weeks, complete with the newest technology. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, comes with an A14 Bionic chipset that is two years old.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 435 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.